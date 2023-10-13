Things have gone from bad to worse for Atlanta Braves fans as the club will reportedly be without Kyle Wright for the entire 2024 season. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old starter from Huntsville, Alabama, underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder.

Although the shoulder surgery was a success, Wright is expected to miss the entire 2024 campaign. The news of the length of his recovery is another blow to Atlanta Braves fans, who have yet to come to terms with the club's postseason exit on Thursday night.

Many of them took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news, with one fan tweeting:

"The pain never ends. It just gets recycled"

For Kyle Wright, the news is devastating as he enjoyed a true breakout season in 2022 and was hoping to turn that success into a potential All-Star career. Instead, it appears that the starting pitcher's window is shrinking as there is a chance that we may not see him pitch again in the MLB until he is 30 years old.

It's a disappointing turn of events for Atlanta Braves fans as well. They notably received the news of the season-ending surgery in the wake of the team's elimination at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Another fan tweeted:

"It just keeps getting worse and worse"

Here are some more reactions to Kyle Wright's injury update:

Some fans, who may still be reeling from Thursday night's loss, believe that this may be the end of Wright's effective career in the MLB. While this may simply be a sad fanbase reacting hyperbolically to the news, there could a be chance that he is never the pitcher he was in 2022 again.

After finishing the 2023 regular season with the best record in the MLB, many experts had the Atlanta Braves as the favorites to win the World Series.

However, it will be a long offseason with many questions needing to be answered by the team, including how they will replace Wright in the pitching rotation moving forward.

A closer look at Kyle Wright's 2022 season

After struggling to make a name for himself in the first few seasons of his MLB career, Kyle Wright enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022. The then-26-year-old posted an incredible 21-6 record through 180.1 innings, while also racking up a career-high 174 strikeouts in the process.

Whileit may be some time before we see Wright pitch again in the majors, the Braves and their fans will be hoping he has a successful recovery and bounces back.