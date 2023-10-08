Atlanta Braves fans were left furious and dejected after their team's defeat to the Philadelhpia Phillies in the opening game of the National League Division Series. The Phillies went on to win the game 3-0 on the night to take a 1-0 lead against a lackluster Atlanta side. The Atlanta offence was shut out by the Philadlphia bullpen, leaving fans dismayed as they took to social media to vent their frustrations.

The Atlanta Braves entered Saturday night's game as the favorites to win it after a dominant performance in the league over the course of the year. They were by far the best team in the NL and the MLB over the course of the season but have succmbed to a defeat in the first game of the series. There is still a lot of baseball to play but the Atlanta side have started off on the wrong foot.

The Braves have a disappointing record in the playoffs in their franchise history, having qualified a total of 25 times since moving to Atlanta and winning the championship only twice. Expectations were high this year for them to do better after a record-breaking regular season, but they are in danger of falling behind. Their fans are used to seeing their team falter in the postseason and they are once again close to repeating that record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They are the biggest frauds" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Postseason bums" added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Spencer Strider's impressive outing not enough to get the Braves over the line

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider was given the opportunity to start the NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and he took it gladly. With Max Fried still nursing a blister and on course to take the ball in the second game, Spencer put in everything he had. He finished with five hits and eight strikeouts while giving up one earned run on the night. However, their offence was shut out and kept in control over the game, ending in a huge defeat in a crucial game in the build up to the World Series.

The series is a repeat of last year's fixture and the fans are dreading a similar result this year as well.