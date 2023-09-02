The Los Angeles Dodgers made a classy move before Friday night’s game at the Dodger Stadium as Braves ace Freddie Freeman presented Ronald Acuna Jr. with a commemorative base.

The Dodgers lost the series opener against the Braves on Thursday night, but they didn’t forget to congratulate Acuna for achieving the amazing feat.

The Braves received an unexpected lead from Acuna Jr. when, during Thursday night’s game, he registered a grand slam in the top of the second inning.

Thus, before Friday’s game at the Dodger Stadium, former Braves star Freddie Freeman presented a commemorative base to Acuna Jr. from the previous night’s legendary event.

The official Twitter account of MLB posted pictures from the moment.

“The only 30-60 player in AL/NL history. Freddie Freeman and the @Dodgers presented @ronaldacunajr24 with a commemorative base from his historic feat.” – the post read.

MLB fans on Twitter were awestruck to see two of the star players coming together in order to celebrate Acuna Jr.’s achievement.

“Two of the greats. Love to see it” – one fan said.

“Two goats one image. Love to see it” – another fan commented.

What feat did Ronald Acuna Jr. achieve?

During Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr. achieved a mention-worthy feat when he hit his 30th homer of the season, which was a grand slam.

Acuna Jr. is the first player in the history of MLB to have accomplished this feat. He is the first player to have hit over 30 home runs and to have stolen more than 60 bases in a single season.

Players who had come close to this feat are Eric Davis (1987) and Barry Bonds (1990), who had stolen over 50 bases while hitting 30 home runs. However, nobody has ever achieved what Acuna Jr. did.