Atlanta Braves fans were left highly concerned after star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. took a pitch to the wrist in the Venezuelan Winter League on Friday. The 25-year-old is coming off a historic season in the MLB, winning the NL MVP and becoming the first player to achieve a 40-70 season in the major leagues. After the season, Acuna Jr. headed home to Venezuela to participate in the Winter League and a recent injury scare has left Braves fans more than worried.

Ronald Acuna Jr. was signed by the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent in 2014 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2018. In his first season in the major leagues, he won the Rookie of the Year and showed his hitting and baserunning prowess. Since then, he has been named an All-Star four times and won the NL MVP award this year after a historic 40-70 season in the MLB.

The Atlanta Braves were easily one of the best teams in the MLB throughout the regular season and finished at the top of their division with a 104-58 record. However, they went on to fall 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Division Series. After that, Ronald Acuna Jr. returned home to play for his hometown team La Guardia, in Venezuela's winter league.

As a recent video of the Braves star being hit by a pitch on the wrist surfaced on social media, Atlanta fans were left worried after the incident:

"How are the Braves allowing him to play in this?," wrote one fan on Twitter. "That’s enough Winter league," added another.

Ronald Acuna Jr. makes Forbes' 30-under-30 shortlist for 2024

Forbes magazine releases an annual list of 30-under-30 stars of leaders in various industries, among which is a list of Black stars who have made an impact in the world with their accomplishments. This year's list included 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. after his historic MLB season with the Atlanta Braves. It is a testament to the Venezuelan's achievement and what it means to people of color across the globe.

