Braves vs. Phillies Prediction & Betting Tips - October 9 | 2023 MLB NL Division Series game

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will resume their competition this evening. The two teams battled it out in Game 1 two days ago, with the vaunted Braves coming up short in a 3-0 loss. They were ousted by the Phillies in this same series a year ago, so they are looking to prevent history from repeating itself.

Braves vs. Phillies predictions

The Braves and Phillies have a very interesting pitching matchup. Ace Spencer Strider went in Game 1 for the Braves, recording one earned run and the loss.

Now, the team will turn to Max Fried to try and reverse course in this series. Unfortunately, he has an ace opposite him tonight in Zack Wheeler. There is no real advantage to be had based on that.

Zack Wheeler is going for the Philadelphia Phillies

However, the Braves offense is unlikely to be shut out twice in a row and their offense is better than Philadelphia's. Look for them to do enough to secure a win and tie the series tonight.

Braves vs. Phillies betting tips

The Braves enter as slight favorites once again. The odds believe the Braves' regular-season superiority is going to return tonight. The overall odds for the series have the Phillies as favorites, though.

Additionally, the Phillies usurped the Braves as the NL favorites following their controversy-marred Game 1 win. They could be poised for another deep run, but you could also make some betting on the Braves. They won over 100 games for a reason.

Note: We cannot guarantee any outcome. Baseball is unpredictable. Please gamble responsibly if you choose to do so.

Braves vs. Phillies head-to-head

The Braves took the season series from Trea Turner and the Phillies. They won eight of the 14 matchups. In the playoffs, the Phillies have a 1-0 advantage this year and won two of three last season as well.

Where to watch Braves vs. Phillies

TBS has the NLDS rights, so they will be broadcasting the Braves/Phillies matchup. It is on that channel that you can watch Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and the Braves try and even the series with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies. The game is at 6:07 p.m. EST.