The Milwaukee Brewers are set to remain in the city after Wisconsin lawmakers agree to a package to revitalize American Family Field. The commitment that the parties reached will allow that team to not only remain in their current location but make the necessary renovations that the MLB deemed necessary.

During the 2023 regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers franchise announced that their home stadium, American Family Field, was in desperate need of renovations and repairs. It was reported that the team was willing to explore options outside of the city of Milwaukee if they were unable to secure taxpayer funding from the state of Wisconsin.

Now, according to Jessie Opoien of the Journal Sentinel, the team has been granted the funds they have requested. Wisconsin lawmakers have reportedly agreed to a package that would see the team not only remain in Milwaukee until 2050 but also be granted the franchise $500 million in funding to perform the required renovations.

Although the news is positive for Milwaukee fans who wanted to see their team remain in the city, the price tag that has been attached to the renovations has raised eyebrows.

$500 million to perform repairs on American Family Field has been condemned by many fans, as they feel like that level of funding could completely build a new stadium. Although it remains to be seen what exactly the team will use the funding for, many have claimed that the amount of taxpayer money used is not only a crime but completely unnecessary.

The Milwaukee Brewers did what the Oakland Athletics couldn't

Even though the amount of money that the team will receive from the state of Wisconsin will keep the team in the city, it has been heavily criticized. That being said, it will prevent the team from moving on to a new area, something that cannot be said about the Oakland Athletics.

Nearly the same day that the Milwaukee Brewers were granted approval for their renovation package, the MLB announced the approval of the Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas. After failing to receive their own package for a new stadium, the A's much-maligned owner John Fisher has relocated the franchise to Nevada.

