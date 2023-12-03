37-year-old veteran pitcher Wade Miley is in talks for a trade as the Milwaukee Brewers are showing heavy interest in reuniting with the sitting pitcher. He spent two seasons with team in 2018 and 2023.

Miley became a free agent after turning down the club's mutual option. Ironically, the Brewers are still the team that is most likely to sign him, according to MLB analyst Jon Heyman, who obtained this information from Ken Rosenthal's remarks regarding Miley.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Brewers are pursuing a reunion with Wade Miley, who was 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA Ken_Rosenthal first mentioned" - JonHeyman

Fans had a mixed reaction to the news. While most welcomed the pitcher back to Milawaukee, others were in dilemma as to whether the 37-year-old is worth starting for the Brewers next season, especially considering his age and tying it down with injuries

Expand Tweet

"when Miley decides to hang it up, need him on our coaching staff" - cask_strength

Expand Tweet

"Another great value signing if Milwaukee can get it done. Even though Miley’s advanced numbers weren’t the best (4.69 FIP, 4.36 xERA), I can see him putting up solid numbers again in 2024" - theSanVincenzo

Expand Tweet

"Take him please… do it fast before the O’s feel like it’s a solid move" - OOOAdleyOOO

Expand Tweet

"That's all we get this morning is wade miley" - Yanksland

Expand Tweet

"This isn’t another Marlins Twins trade news Jon" - NegativeTank

Expand Tweet

"Miley would be a great sp for NL champ Diamondbacks" - bloski1

Expand Tweet

"Approve" - 6toe2

Expand Tweet

"Jon nobody cares about first mentioned. Just give us good stuff" - JoeBroz3

Wade Miley could be looking at another season with the Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley pitched for Milwaukee in 2018. He later signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with a $10 million mutual option for 2024 and made his return to Brew City last season.

Despite having a strong 3.14 ERA across his 120 1/3 innings in his comeback year, Miley's performance was far less impressive as per advanced analytics, such as a 5.04 SIERA.

With an 81.6% strand rate and a.234 BABIP, Miley was well-positioned, as his 16.1% strikeout percentage was only in the eighth percentile among all pitchers.

Expand Tweet

"Wade Miley being talked about as a great bargain free agent available and that Milwaukee would be “crazy not to bring him back" - TylerKoerth

In the event that Wade Miley returns, the anticipated starting five will include Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, Adrian Houser (another pitcher re-signed by the Brewers), and Colin Rea.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.