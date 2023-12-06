Brian Cashman Winter Meetings: Here's everything the Yankees GM said to media today

As Winter Meetings began in Nashville, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman was front and center. His team is expected to be aggressive over the offseason to fill some holes.

Cashman spoke to the media about everything from interest in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to what their infield might look like during the 2024 season.

"I think we have a chance to be a really good team with some really good moves, so that's the goal. We are looking to make additions that will have a positive impact," said Cashman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cashman is excited about the Yankees' opportunity this offseason to grow stronger. The free-agent market is loaded, especially with starting pitching, an area the team needs. There are also some intriguing trade speculations that the Bronx Bombers are tied to.

"It's an area of need, so we certainly have started that process of what's available in the free agent market and the trade market. We have been busy trying to solve that equation," said Cashman.

Expand Tweet

Left field is also a hole the team needs to fill in the offseason. The front office has already started looking for possible acquisitions, but the most exciting is a possible Juan Soto trade. However, the Padres are asking for a lot in return, and the Bronx Bombers do not feel comfortable giving up too much for a player with one year of control.

The media then focused on the top free agent on the open market: Shohei Ohtani. Brian Cashman stated that he met with the superstar's agent but will not go into greater detail.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Cashman and the organization have been tied to Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They have scouted him multiple times this season and enjoyed what they saw.

Expand Tweet

However, the Yankees are not the only ones doing their best to land the top-rated free-agent pitcher. The New York Mets are in the picture, and Brian Cashman knows how tough a bidding war with Steve Cohen would be.

"I don't know if anybody can compete with Steve Cohen," said Cashman.

Expand Tweet

Cashman then pivoted to the internals, stating that they have second base, shortstop, and third base covered for next season. These positions are not an area of need for the club this winter.

Expand Tweet

Then, the media asked whether the organization would make Gleyber Torres available in trade talks. Cashman did not give a straight answer but stated that all but a few players were off the table.

"After the season we went through, I'd say there would be very few untouchables," replied Cashman.

Expand Tweet

If Brian Cashman sees that the value is right, he will make a trade for the team's betterment. This is something the team will revisit during the season.

It will be a vital offseason for Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees

League Championship Series - Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees - Game Four

Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees face immense pressure to come out strong during the 2024 season. They had a disastrous 2023 season where they missed the postseason for the first time since 2016.

They were only four games from tying the Boston Red Sox for last place in the AL East. The fanbase will not stand for another season of mediocrity.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.