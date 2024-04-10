“Bro he was out by a mile” – Yankees fans annoyed after questionable base-running by outfielder Juan Soto

Juan Soto has undoubtedly made a great start to his debut season with the New York Yankees, but his base running during Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins left fans annoyed. Having started their three-game series against the Miami side with a resounding 7-0 victory in the first game, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the second game.

Soto played a huge part in the win on Monday but his disappointing attempt at taking home plate in the first inning left New York fans irked, and they made it clear on social media.

“Bro he was out by a mile,” wrote one fan on Twitter. "Bad baserunning read," added another.

"If he didn't stutter he was safe," one fan added.

"If he doesn't hesitate that half second he's in," another fan wrote.

"I’m a yanks fan and he was clearly out," one fan wrote.

"You're only a real Yankee if you have some bad baserunning," one user said.

Juan Soto was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2015 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2018. He burst into the league as a highly talented youngster and won the World Series in his second season. He has since landed the NL batting title and won the Silver Slugger Award for the last four years.

Since his move to New York from the San Diego Padres this winter, Soto has slotted into the Yankees' lineup seamlessly. Having made a bright start to the season, he blasted a three-run homer on Monday to seal the win against the Marlins.

However, Soto seems to have finally put a foot wrong with some questionable baserunning in the first inning during Tuesday's game. He thought he was not out but was clearly tagged out, which left Yankees fans annoyed.

Juan Soto describes his feeling after hitting first home run in the Bronx

Juan Soto's highly anticipated first home run in New York Yankees' home stadium came against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

"When that ball landed, they jumped out of their seats. It felt pretty good."

Anthony Volpe started the scoring with a three-run home run in the fourth. Soto then followed suit and hit another three-run homer to open his account in the Bronx. It was his second homer of the MLB season, and helped the Yankees to a 9-2 lead in the AL East.

