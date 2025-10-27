  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Bro saw how bad the Mets were"; "Soto probably wishes he could do the same" - Yankees fans roast cross-town rivals after latest personnel development

"Bro saw how bad the Mets were"; "Soto probably wishes he could do the same" - Yankees fans roast cross-town rivals after latest personnel development

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 27, 2025 06:31 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
"Bro saw how bad the Mets were"; "Juan Soto probably wishes he could do the same" - Yankees fans roast cross-town rivals after latest personnel development - Source: Imagn

The New York Mets' pitching department failed miserably in the 2025 season, ultimately costing them a spot in the postseason. With the season over, a key personnel change was reported on Sunday.

Ad

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Desi Druschel is returning to the New York Yankees as assistant pitching coach after spending the 2025 season with the New York Mets in the same capacity. He previously served for the Yankees in that role from 2022-24.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Yankees fans took this development in a fun way and roasted their cross-town rivals in the process.

"Bro saw how bad the Mets were and wanted to come back to big brother😂" one Yankees fans noted.
"Saw the rotation next year and said he couldn’t miss out," one fan added.
"He wanted nothing to do with the muts🤣🤣🤣" one fan wrote.
Ad

One fan said Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets before this season, might want to do the same, seeing the team not making to October.

"Soto probably wishes he could do the same 😭😭😭" one fan added.
"Juan Soto would join back too if he could. Ain’t no one want to stay with Lil Bro," another fan noted.
Ad
"Yankees fans will cry that Juan Soto isn’t joining him," another fan added.

Mets' 2025 pitching was a disaster

The Mets started the season on an excellent note. They looked like the team to beat this season. Through June 12, the Mets’ starters had an ERA of about 2.79, which was best in MLB. However, after June 12, the starters' ERA ballooned to 5.09, placing them 24th in MLB.

Ad

Not to mention, the Mets' starting pitching was bugged with injuries. Kodai Senga strained his hamstring, Tylor Megill had an elbow sprain, and other starters also missed time. Late in the season, the starting rotation grew so thin that they had to rely on rookies like Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat.

Apart from that, their bullpen blew up in key situations. Ryan Helsley, acquired at the deadline, posted a 7.11 ERA early with New York.

Overall, it was a big mess up that couldn't be covered despite great seasons from Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications