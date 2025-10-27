The New York Mets' pitching department failed miserably in the 2025 season, ultimately costing them a spot in the postseason. With the season over, a key personnel change was reported on Sunday.According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Desi Druschel is returning to the New York Yankees as assistant pitching coach after spending the 2025 season with the New York Mets in the same capacity. He previously served for the Yankees in that role from 2022-24.Yankees fans took this development in a fun way and roasted their cross-town rivals in the process.&quot;Bro saw how bad the Mets were and wanted to come back to big brother😂&quot; one Yankees fans noted.&quot;Saw the rotation next year and said he couldn’t miss out,&quot; one fan added.&quot;He wanted nothing to do with the muts🤣🤣🤣&quot; one fan wrote.One fan said Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets before this season, might want to do the same, seeing the team not making to October.&quot;Soto probably wishes he could do the same 😭😭😭&quot; one fan added.&quot;Juan Soto would join back too if he could. Ain’t no one want to stay with Lil Bro,&quot; another fan noted.&quot;Yankees fans will cry that Juan Soto isn’t joining him,&quot; another fan added.Mets' 2025 pitching was a disasterThe Mets started the season on an excellent note. They looked like the team to beat this season. Through June 12, the Mets’ starters had an ERA of about 2.79, which was best in MLB. However, after June 12, the starters' ERA ballooned to 5.09, placing them 24th in MLB.Not to mention, the Mets' starting pitching was bugged with injuries. Kodai Senga strained his hamstring, Tylor Megill had an elbow sprain, and other starters also missed time. Late in the season, the starting rotation grew so thin that they had to rely on rookies like Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat.Apart from that, their bullpen blew up in key situations. Ryan Helsley, acquired at the deadline, posted a 7.11 ERA early with New York.Overall, it was a big mess up that couldn't be covered despite great seasons from Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.