"Bro soler is out there" "I’d rather have Pham or Soler" - Mets fans urge team to pivot for better options amid J.D. Martinez interest

New York Mets fans were not pleased as recent reports emerged of their team being in talks with MLB veteran J.D. Martinez, who is one of the remaining experienced pieces in the market. The 36-year-old slugger spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and put up decent numbers across the board. However, he is well past his peak and Houston fans are hoping for a more long-term signing than what Martinez would offer the team.

J.D. Martinez was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2009 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2011. He has since established himself as one of the best hitters in the league, going on to play for the Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He won the World Series and the AL RBI leader with the Diamondbacks in 2018, has won three Silver Slugger awards and made six All-Star appearances.

According to the latest free agency rumors, the New York Mets are still looking to add an offensive bat to their lineup, but only if the price is right. Martinez is one of the few established hitters left in the market and the NY side has reportedly already made contact with him. However, this news has not been received well by some Mets fans, who took to social media to share their concerns.

"Bro soler is out there," wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter. "I’d rather have Pham or Soler," added another.

Will LA Angels compete with NY Mets for J.D. Martinez?

While new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has made several moves to strengthen the New York Mets roster, there is still room for a veteran bat to protect first baseman Pete Alonso. Hence, they have been linked to the remaining proven sluggers available in the market.

While they may have made contact with J.D. Martinez, the Los Angeles Angels are another team that might be pursuing the veteran slugger. It remains to be seen who will come out on top.

