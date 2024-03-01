"Bro should stick to hitting homers" - Yankees captain Aaron Judge's camerawork fails to impress New York faithful

While New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is used to being in front of the camera, he went behind it during Thursday's Spring Training game. The Yankees continue their Spring Training schedule and host the Miami Marlins in Tampa, Florida. While Judge is known around the country for his hitting skills, he was seen working a camera in the build-up to the game without much success, which provoked several reactions from fans over social media.

Judge was selected by the New York Yankees in the 2013 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2016. In his first full season with them, he bagged the AL Rookie of the Year and continued from there to win almost every award available. He was named the captain of the team a few years ago and has embodied the role perfectly, leading the team in every sense.

Last year, Aaron Judge got off to a terrific start which put the Yankees in a promising position early in the season. However, their reliance on him was exposed once he was placed on the IL due to injury and the team failed to recover after that. Having bolstered their roster with the likes of Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman, Judge will hope that the team will not be as reliant on him this year.

He seemed relaxed in Thursday's encounter against the Marlins and was even seen trying his hand operating a camera. However, the results did not bode well for him and drew a wide range of reactions on social media.

"Bro should stick to hitting homers," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Definitely shouldn't quit his day job," added another.

Aaron Judge shares his opinion on newest Yankees addition

Last year, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge said the staff and players need to do a better job of analyzing the information available to them. The ownership seems to have agreed with him as they announced the signing of Aaron Leanhardt to the coaching staff as an analyst.

Judge expressed his excitement at working with Leanhardt, saying:

“I’m excited about him... He’s definitely the smartest guy here.”

While he has already had an effect on the team since joining, it remains to be seen how that will translate into the MLB season.

