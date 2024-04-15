“Bro turned down $150M to pitch like this” - MLB fans troll Blake Snell after getting rocked against Rays in his second start of the season for Giants

Blake Snell made his second start for the SF Giants against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, at Tropicana Field on Sunday, April 14. Returning to Tampa Bay, this time as a Giant, Snell got smoked by the Rays hitting lineup on Sunday afternoon.

This was his second loss in a row for the Giants, after his maiden outing against the Washington Nationals on April 9, where he gave up 3 runs on 3 hits while striking out 5 hitters in three innings.

MLB fans directed snarky comments towards Blake Snell for his unfortunate outing against the Rays, while some pointed out the southpaw turning down a huge contract to go pitch with San Francisco.

"Bro turned down $150M to pitch like this"

In his four innings on the mound, Snell surrendered 6 hits and 7 ERs, issuing 2 walks, and securing 4 strikeouts in a total of 78 pitches. His command on the mound fell short of what is expected from a two-time Cy Young Award winner.

The Rays' hitters took advantage of a pitcher who missed the entirety of the season training since he signed very late into the offseason and raked in some hard-hit runs early on in the game to win the contest against the Giants 9-4.

Some fans directed their comments towards his late off-season signing and the lack of spring training as the cause of his early misfortunes this season.

"Probably shouldn’t have waited till spring had sprung to sign his contract," one fan commented

"Looks like Spring Training is kinda important," another fan commented

"Bro should have signed earlier so he got into spring training," commented yet another fan

Blake Snell will make his third start at home against the D-backs on Friday

Blake Snell will be up against Jordan Montgomery of the D-Backs on Friday in game two of the four-game series between the SF Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks at home in Oracle Park.

Both Jordan Montgomery and Snell had long, strenuous free agency this past offseason, with ballclubs failing to match their wishful offers by their common agent, Scott Boras.

Snell ended up signing a $62 million deal over two years with the Giants, while Montgomery signed a one-year $25 million deal with the D-Backs.

It remains to be seen the course of action that Blake Snell takes in the future, as Montgomery has already parted ways with their common super agent, Scott Boras.

