“Bust most likely” “Absolutely love it” - Tigers fans have mixed reaction to number two prospect Colt Keith’s pre-debut extension

The Detroit Tigers are extending number two overall prospect Colt Keith early. Before he's made his MLB debut, the infielder is locked up for the foreseeable future.

The Tigers tweeted out on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"We have signed INF Colt Keith to a six-year contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, followed by club options for the 2030, 2031, and 2032 seasons."

They also provided a breakdown of what the superstar prospect will make. Keith will earn $28.6 million over the first six years of the deal:

$2.5 million in 2024

$3.5 million in 2025

$4 million per season from 2026-27

$5 million per season from 2028-29

The deal also has a $2 million signing bonus, $10 million club option for 2030, a $13 million club option for 2031 and a $15 million club option for 2032. If all options are exercised by the Tigers, the contract would be nine years for $82 million.

This is a huge deal, but it's a high risk high reward kind of contract. Keith hasn't played a single inning of MLB ball yet. He could be a star that this contract is a steal for, but he could also be a complete bust.

Tigers fans aren't sure how to feel about their team being the latest to join this growing trend of prospect extensions.

Fans are a bit divided on this news as it's a new trend that hasn't seen the fruits yet. In time, teams will know if locking up prospects before they make their debut is a smart move or one that brings financial ruin.

Detroit Tigers extend Colt Keith in new trend

It's become a trend to try and lock up young talent in Major League Baseball. The Atlanta Braves began this by extending Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzia Albies before they were the true household names they are now.

They now extend every young player they see as part of their future. The Milwaukee Brewers upped it a notch by extending their top prospect Jackson Chourio before he'd been at the MLB level.

Colt Keith has been extended

The Tigers are following suit as more teams try this new tactic. It can either blow up if the player doesn't pan out, or it can be the best deal they can make in saving them a lot of money on a superstar.

