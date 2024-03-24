"But the AL East is a monster" - Red Sox fans bemused by Craig Breslow being content with current roster amid lack of major signings

The Boston Red Sox have had a pretty quiet offseason filled with a lack of signings and reduced payroll. Last year, the club continued its streak of finishing last for the third time in the past four seasons.

The only major move the franchise made this year was hiring Craig Breslow as its Chief Baseball Officer replacing Chaim Bloom. However, Breslow didn’t prioritize improving the team’s roster during the preseason except for some minor signings.

In a recent statement, Craig Breslow addressed the Red Sox’s lack of moves saying (via Boston Globe):

“There’s also wanting to give the guys that we have here a chance to establish themselves. It’s believing in what we have and maybe even more than what others might believe outside the doors of the clubhouse.”

The franchise’s fans aren’t too pleased with Breslow’s statements and have expressed their disappointment in comments.

“The team is a fine baseball team. But the AL East is a monster and you can’t win with just fine,” one fan said.

“He’s a huge disappointment but I can’t really blame him. His hands are tied. No wonder no one else wanted the job,” another wrote.

“Reality is gonna slap them all in the face yes they have talent with some players but they desperately needed to add talent specially in the rotation,” a fan said.

"Another words they won't let me do anymore outside moves or players don't want to come here," another fan wrote.

Other comments followed on X:

Boston Red Sox signing Chase Anderson for the 2024 season

The Boston Red Sox has reportedly signed a major league deal with Chase Anderson. According to Chris Cotillo, Anderson will be a “multi-inning” reliever for the franchise.

The 36-year-old was with the Pittsburgh Pirates during spring training but decided to opt out of his minor league contract on March 23. The Red Sox’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow picked him shortly after.

In 2023, Anderson was with the Colorado Rockies during which he recorded a 5.42 ERA in 17 starts while pitching a total of 81 ⅓ innings, giving up 17 homers and 64 strikeouts.

