California teams miss out on Cy Young caliber pitcher as former WBC MVP reportedly took less money for Yankees switch

The New York Yankees signed a two-time All-Star and a former Blue Jay, Marcus Stroman, to a two-year deal worth $37 million this offseason. MLB analyst Bob Klapisch from NJ.com reported that Stroman had offers from teams on the West Coast but instead decided to sign with the Bronx Bombers for less money than what was being offered to him by the Halos and the Giants.

"A Long Island native, familiar with New York’s vibe after three seasons with the Mets, Stroman had offers this winter from the Angels and Giants. The temptation of pitching in softer divisions, in front of passive fans, must’ve been real. Stroman could’ve coasted. But not only did he say 'no thanks' to the California teams, it’s believed he took less money to sign with the Yankees" - Bob Klapisch via NJ.com

The deal with the Yanks involves a $1 million signing bonus and a salary of $16 million each in the 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons. Stroman has the option to extend the contract until the 2026 campaign. However, he can only set it off if, in the 2025 season, he pitches 140 innings. That option will pay the former Met $18 million in the 2026 season.

Stroman declined to play at Wrigley Field after he turned down the club and player option with the ballclub, which could have seen the ace pitcher earn $20 million in the upcoming season. Stroman is familiar with New York and is a Long Island native. Before joining the Cubs, he was a player with the Mets from 2019 to 21.

Marcus Stroman adds much-needed depth to the Yankees bullpen

A promising Stroman will be used at the back end of the pen for the Yankees, who are led by current American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes.

After an injury-plagued rookie season with the Yankees, Rodon is currently in Tampa, where he is preparing for the 2024 campaign. The start of spring training is not until next month.

At the end of the day, Stroman wanted to join the ranks with the NY Yankees and play for his home ballclub. He has a career record of 77-76 with a 3.45 ERA. One person in the organization claimed that he desired to play with players like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.

Marcus Stroman will bring his experience and amazing game-reading abilities to the Bronx in the hopes of claiming the elusive AL pennant with the ballclub.

