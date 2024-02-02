The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly landed starting pitcher Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade, leaving MLB fans astonished.

The 29-year-old former Cy Young winner has been with the Brewers since the start of his career but is set to leave after losing out in the salary arbitration process. In a shocking trade, it has been revealed that Burnes has been traded to the Orioles for pitcher DL Hall, shortstop Joey Ortiz and a 2024 competitive balance pick.

The Orioles are coming off a 101-win season and desperately needed an established starter to boost their rotation, and they seem to have got just that. While Burnes is set to become a free agent at the end of the year, it remains to be seen if the ownership decides to make a splash and extend him.

Nevertheless, fans were left shocked with the trade as they shared their reactions.

"Call the cops on the Orioles," tweeted one fan.

"Brewers got fleeced," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

While he had another impressive season in 2023, he entered salary arbtration and lost.

How could Corbin Burnes fit in the Orioles rotation

With a 2.83 ERA in 30 starts and a fourth-place finish in the Cy Young voting, RHP Corbin Burnes is expected to become the immediate ace in the Baltimore Orioles rotation.

The rest of the spots will likely be filled by Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, John Means and Dean Kramer. With 677 strikeouts over the last three years in the MLB, Burnes is a huge addtion for Baltimore.

Corbin Burnes was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut in 2018, after spending two years in the minors.

Since then, he has established himself as one of the most crucial players for the Orioles, winning the Cy Young award, NL ERA and strikeout leader in 2021.

