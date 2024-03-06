"Can make a grown man shed a tear" - MLB fans react to Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout's wholesome reunion during spring training

The baseball world could not wait for Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout to play together again as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles geared up to their spring training matchup on Tuesday.

Fans on social media were quick to point out the heartfelt moment shared by the two former teammates seconds before the first pitch.

The touching scene occurred in the outfield, when Trout and Ohtani had a warm embrace before the start of the game. The photos of their reunion rapidly spread online, making fans who admired the real bond, emotional.

"Can make a grown man shed a tear." - Expressed one fan.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Shohei Ohtani, the $700 million man for the Dodgers, has proven his strong performance in the Cactus League, going 7-for-5 with with a home run, a triple and two RBIs.

Ohtani’s superb spring training performance has cemented his place on the club as one of the biggest signings in sport history.

Shohei Ohtani will be the designated hitter in back-to-back spring training games.

The game against the Los Angeles Angels promises to be inevitably focused on Ohtani, who hasn’t faced his previous team since leaving in free agency.

Expectations are high for a competitive game centered around the Japanese sensation, which promises to be a celebration rather than a competition, highlighting sportsmanship and mutual respect between two of the sport's greatest players.

"Trout says: Dude, can’t believe you got away." - Added another fan.

Shohei Ohtani has recently been selected to start back-to-back games by the Dodgers as the designated hitter.

It proves a big step in his recovery from his September elbow surgery, which will keep the two-way superstar from pitching this season. Ohtani’s manager, Dave Roberts, has been optimistic about the player’s progress and praised his level and good effect on the team.

Ohtani’s contributions to his new team are becoming increasingly apparent. Fans are witnessing a player’s successful transition from one team to another. His recent reunion with Mike Trout serves as a powerful reminder that in the world of sports, teamwork and competition often shine brighter than competition.

