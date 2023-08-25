Can Shohei Ohtani still hit? Angels star's batting availability after UCL tear, explored

There is a glimmer of hope for Los Angeles Angels fans anticipating good news on Shohei Ohtani’s future.

The two-way phenom was dealing with arm fatigue for several weeks before exiting his Wednesday afternoon start against the Cincinnati Reds after just 1 ⅓ innings.

Ohtani was diagnosed with a tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and won’t be pitching again this season.

However, he will be able to perform his DH duties while the club and medical team consider their next steps. According to MLB insider Alden González, Ohtani will remain as the DH in the Angels lineup until he gets a follow-up on his right elbow.

"Just said this on SportsCenter: Shohei Ohtani will be with the Angels in New York, and it looks like he’ll continue to hit while he decides the next course of action with his UCL tear." - Alden González

The Angels will begin a 10-day road trip on Friday, starting with a three-game series against the New York Mets. For now, Shohei Ohtani is expected to remain in the lineup at Citi Field - a situation which could change depending on further medical evaluations.

Shohei Ohtani’s UCL tear may have been a long time coming

Such is the nature of any sport, it’s difficult to predict most serious injuries. Modern day predictive analytics have made work on that front a tad more efficient, but there still remains certain limitations.

One person from Shohei Ohtani’s past may have seen his UCL tear coming though, and that’s his childhood coach, Shoji Asari. Coach Asari mentored Ohtani during his days at the Little League Mizusawa Pirates.

In an interview with the National Public Radio, Coach Asari voiced his concerns relating to Ohtani’s dual workload, saying that he was bound to hurt himself eventually due to the demands of the North American power-heavy style of baseball. He said,

"It's up to the kids, but really, it's impossible… Even in America, only Babe Ruth could do it. You'd better not do it. You can get injured."

Hopefully the UCL tear won’t have any long-lasting ramifications on Ohtani’s career. MLB fans have been lucky to witness once-in-a-generation greatness since 2018, and long may it continue.