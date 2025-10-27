"Can't believe people are shitting on her" - Fans defend George Springer’s wife Charlise amid harsh "cheater’s wife" slur

Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer has been one of their most reliable bats in the postseason. However, the veteran designated hitter has been in the news for the wrong reasons.The former World Series MVP has faced backlash on social media for his involvement in his former team, the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017.George Springer's wife Charlise, who cheered for the Blue Jays slugger at Rogers Centre during Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, also faced backlash as she she celebrated her husband's leadoff double.&quot;Cheater’s wife deserve this lol😂&quot; a fan wrote.Several fans defended Springer's wife in the comments.&quot;This is how you’re supposed to be cheering on your partner btw in everything. I’ve seen way to many jealous girls talk shit about Springer’s wife and this video. A lot of girls don’t understand this and that’s why they will remain single 🫣&quot;Jess @JessfromTOLINKThis is how you’re supposed to be cheering on your partner btw in everything. I’ve seen way to many jealous girls talk shit about Springer’s wife and this video. A lot of girls don’t understand this and that’s why they will remain single 🫣&quot;Can’t believe people are shi***ng on her. This is so nice.&quot;Duke Leto Atreides @delzohLINKCan’t believe people are shi***ng on her. This is so nice&quot;YUP cook those jealous haters‼&quot;Maddie @maddiecholetteLINKYUP cook those jealous haters‼️&quot;Agree. They're a sweet couple. The hate comments are insane.&quot;Female Jays fan @FemaleJaysFanLINKAgree. They're a sweet couple. The hate comments are insane.&quot;It’s crazy people being mad about this. I understand being annoyed if you hate the Jays but c’mon I’d love to have that support from my wife. Some people just can’t imagine being in a happy and supportive relationship.&quot;Sugandeez_Noots @NootsSugan35659LINKIt’s crazy people being mad about this. I understand being annoyed if you hate the Jays but c’mon I’d love to have that support from my wife. Some people just can’t imagine being in a happy and supportive relationship.The Blue Jays suffered a frustrating 5-1 loss against the Dodgers in Game 2, as the offense was tied down by Yoshinobu Yamamoto's second complete game of the season.George Springer recalled postseason heroics against Dodgers ahead of World Series Game 3George Springer will be traveling to Dodger Stadium for the next three games. The veteran slugger has fond memories of the ballpark as he was named the World Series MVP, launching four home runs at Dodger Stadium during the Astros' World Series triumph eight years ago.“I don't take this for granted. I didn't back then, and I won't now,” Springer said. “I think the few times we haven't been in this position, you learn how hard this is to do and how much fun this is to do.You want to be a part of this moment, and you yearn for that all year. When you're not a part of it, you watch the other teams celebrate or watch the other teams play, and you're like, ‘Man, I really want to be there and enjoy that.’&quot;The Jays will need Springer to rediscover the hitting form he showed in 2017 as the team chases their first World Series title since 1993.