Canada vs Asia-Pacific Little League Baseball World Series 2023 Game 7: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

Canada and Asia-Pacific enter their Little League Baseball World Series clash in a win-or-go-home scenario. Game 7 is here as both teams have won three games up to this point. That makes it arguably the biggest game ever for all of them.

It will begin on August 17 at 5 p.m. At that time, Canada and the Asia-Pacific Little League Baseball World Series teams will get started on a must-see game.

How to watch Canada vs Asia-Pacific Little League Baseball World Series 2023 Game 7

Naturally, ESPN has all LLWS games on live television. If you don't have cable, though, there are still ways to view all games being broadcast on ESPN without it.

Fubo (which has a free one-week free trial that you can use once), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and other live television surrogates (such as Hulu or Amazon Prime) have many of the Little League games.

Those who are interested can also sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $10 (recurring monthly) and stream it that way. All games should be on ESPN+ as well as the live channel, and the month will get a lot of action.

For most Little League World Series games, the tournament will take place at the stadium in Williamsport. It's been hosted there since the 1940s and that's not going to change any time soon.

However, before teams get there, they play in various spots. This one will be held at Volunteer Stadium, home of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Be sure to head over to ESPN (in whatever format you choose) on August 16 at 1 pm to catch what is certain to be an exciting match.