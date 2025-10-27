"Canadians have no control over customs into the US" - Jays fans explode after Dodgers skipper hints ‘intent’ behind flight delay leaving Toronto

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated that the team's flight was delayed on their return from Toronto. He arrived late for the World Series workout day on Sunday, before the second leg starts in LA with Game 3.According to Dave Roberts, he arrived in the city around 5 p.m. local time on Sunday. Game 2 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday night had ended around 10.45 p.m. EDT. The Dodgers skipper reported that there was a flight delay related to international travel.“I don’t want to get too far into it,” he said during Sunday's presser. “I just arrived about 30 minutes ago. So there was some delays. I don’t know if there was intent or not. But, man, the international stuff was a bear. But we made it.”Fans on X weren't pleased with Roberts' comments. They claimed that the Dodgers manager was falsely accusing the Blue Jays of sabotaging their return.&quot;Does this moron think the Toronto Blue Jays control customs?&quot; a user wrote.Here are a few other reactions:&quot;Canadians have no control over customs into the United States,&quot; a fan said.Blue Jays Bat Boy @bluejaysbatboyLINK@Gate14Pod Canadians have no control over customs INTO THE UNITED STATES.&quot;And what’s worse does he actually think the Canadian government controls US customs?&quot; a fan questioned.bill boudreau 🇨🇦 @billvan1971LINK@Gate14Pod And what’s worse does he actually think the Canadian government controls US customs?&quot;Well plenty of baseball fans think Shohei controls the FBI and IRS so…,&quot; a fan trolled.FrostyPalace @LeahRC99LINK@Gate14Pod Well plenty of baseball fans think Shohei controls the FBI and IRS so…&quot;He’s so focused on trying to ruin baseball that his brain stopped working,&quot; another fan said.SJ @SJJHawksLINK@Gate14Pod He’s so focused on trying to ruin baseball that his brain stopped working.&quot;Complete d****ead comment from Dave Roberts,&quot; a fan stated.nkinsocal @nkinsocalLINK@Gate14Pod Complete Dickhead comment from Dave Robert’sThe Dodgers had a massive 400-person contingent travelling to Canada for the first two games of the series, which included the players, their families, the coaching staff, and other necessary personnel. They had four planes coming from Toronto.The planes carrying the players landed at the LAX Airport in the wee hours of Sunday morning. But Roberts and the rest of the coaching staff were late to leave Toronto's Pearson Airport.Dave Roberts clarifies comments about flight delayFollowing the social media uproar, Dave Roberts, via The Athletic, later in the day, explained his comments. He accepted that he could have left out the statement about &quot;intent&quot;, while also clarifying that delays are part of international transit.“I know the Prime Minister is not worried about calling airline security or the FAA to make sure that they delay us,” Roberts told The Athletic. “I know that. Obviously. I think the Prime Minister has bigger fish to fry.”“The process was very long. But a lot of it had to do with our big, huge, four-plane travel party. It’s just a part of international travel. And passports. Airline security. That’s part of it.”The Blue Jays, being the international team in the MLB, have been subjected to various flight delays, especially this season, due to the volatile political climate between the two countries.