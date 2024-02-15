"Cancer sucks and it stole my joy today" - Yankees star Carlos Rodón's sweet gesture to wife Ashley shines bright after a tough day

Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley is experiencing cancer right now. She was recently diagnosed, which effectively comes with bad days after bad days. Even with the Valentine's Day holiday, things were not looking bright until her husband stepped in to do what he could to help her feel better in the midst of an unfathomable battle.

Rodon posted to Instagram:

"This man. Today I had one of the hardest days of my adult life since we went through our miscarriages. Little did I know he had a beautiful evening planned for Valentine’s Day. It got my mind off everything and reminded me how precious life is. The older we get the more I realize I have the most supportive and loving partner anyone could ask for."

She finished by adding:

"Cancer sucks and it stole my joy today, but God answered a prayer today. I’ll keep praying for those miracles."

She said it was one of the worst days she has had since she and her husband experienced miscarriages. Unbeknownst to her, the ace pitcher had a big plan for the holiday that helped her focus more on the good than the bad.

Carlos Rodon's wife is going through a tough situation

Carlos Rodon has had his fair share of health issues. He's had a lengthy injury history, which continued into his first season with the New York Yankees. He hardly pitched and was ineffective due to forearm, back and hamstring issues.

Carlos Rodon's wife has cancer

None of that really compares to what his wife is currently going through, though. She has been diagnosed with cancer, and there's a chance things do not go swimmingly. Rodon has been able to recover from his issues, and he will now need to be the solid rock for his wife to lean on in this incredibly difficult time.

