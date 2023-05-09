Willson Contreras' handling at his new club the St. Louis Cardinals has been disappointing, to say the least. Contreras has been forced into non-preferred positions by the management, something that is not expected to be handed out to a marquee signing of his stature.

Willson Contreras has been in the majors for the last six seasons, all with the Chicago Cubs. With the Cubs, he notched up both individual and collective success, becoming a three-time All-Star and winning the 2016 drought-ending World Series. During the 2023 offseason, he made the move over to St. Louis for a five-year contract worth $87.5 million.

Avoiding any problems in the first month at the club, troubles began this month when the Cardinals announced that Contreras would be removed from the catcher's position. However, there was a lot of ambiguity with the announcement.

During the weekend John Mozeliak, President of baseball operations, and manager Oliver Marmol tried to justify their decision by stating the 30-year-old would be tested as a Designated Hitter instead of a role in the outfield.

“We won’t have him in the outfield. I know that came out yesterday, but after talking with him, it’s basically going to be more in the DH role right now. And there’s light at the end of the tunnel to get back behind the plate,” Mozeliak said.

In retaliation to his treatment, Contreras removed his social media Instagram display picture that featured him in a Cardinals jersey. All Cardinals who have been behind Willson Contreras throughout this stretch took to Twitter to voice their claims against the lackluster management.

Ben Thornhill @BenThornhill199 @gatewaygrinders Weird to see front office throw a guy so under the bud and the fans be totally behind him, feel so bad for him being scapegoated @gatewaygrinders Weird to see front office throw a guy so under the bud and the fans be totally behind him, feel so bad for him being scapegoated

Coreyq04 @CoreyQ1234 I really do like him being a Cardinal and almost everything I've read online from fans seems to feel the same way @gatewaygrinders I send him a DM on insta and he actually responded to itI really do like him being a Cardinal and almost everything I've read online from fans seems to feel the same way @gatewaygrinders I send him a DM on insta and he actually responded to it 😂 I really do like him being a Cardinal and almost everything I've read online from fans seems to feel the same way https://t.co/7pXSLNR8Rj

Tactical Urbanism @Tactic_Urb_STL @gatewaygrinders Contreras is not the problem. Problem is front office for not investing in Pitchers and Marmol for mismanagement. Yep I said it. @gatewaygrinders Contreras is not the problem. Problem is front office for not investing in Pitchers and Marmol for mismanagement. Yep I said it.

Joey @JMcCune13 @gatewaygrinders we need to get him a standing O next time at bush! Let him know fans are on his side @gatewaygrinders we need to get him a standing O next time at bush! Let him know fans are on his side

STL Native @Jok3St @gatewaygrinders We stand behind you big man it sucks what is being done to you and them treating you like it’s your fault we are in the position and it’s not it’s a team effort and not just one individual persons fault @gatewaygrinders We stand behind you big man it sucks what is being done to you and them treating you like it’s your fault we are in the position and it’s not it’s a team effort and not just one individual persons fault

David Brandmeyer @Bassman1326 @gatewaygrinders Hang in there Willson the ST Louis Fans have your back. @gatewaygrinders Hang in there Willson the ST Louis Fans have your back.

Orso @Borso11 @gatewaygrinders Contreras deserves a standing ovation his next home appearance. @gatewaygrinders Contreras deserves a standing ovation his next home appearance.

Willson Contreras mishandling not the first instance by the Cardinals

To their fans' bemusement, the Cardinals even with a solid team, have failed to convert their games into wins this season. Much of it has been due to the Marmol and the front office willing to back a player.

Willson Contreras wasn't the first player whose form has been misused by the Cardinals desk. Elite prospect and rookie hitter Jordan Walker too was used as a scapegoat to justify losses early on in the season and was DAF-ed back to the Triple-As.

