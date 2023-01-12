The Twins have once again shocked the baseball world by reaching an agreement with Carlos Correa, this time on a six-year contract. The agreement's financial details have not been disclosed, but some sources claim it is worth $200 million.

A further four vesting team seasons, with a potential value of an extra $70 million, are included in the contract. In either case, it constitutes the Twins' biggest financial and time commitment to free agency in team history.

Carlos Correa is "happy and excited" to be back in Minnesota

"I'm so happy and excited to be back with my extended family, the Minnesota Twins" - Carlos Correa

"Carlos Correa is “happy and excited” to be back in Minnesota" - TalkinBaseball_

Carlos Correa took to social media to express his gratitude and excitement at returning to the Minnesota Twins. His transfer saga came to an end after weeks of deliberation, confusion, and surreal oddities. The Twins wanted their star shortstop to stay for a longer duration this time around, which is why the management didn't shy away from giving him big bucks after he had cleared his medical tests.

Carlos Correa is back with the Twins

Carlos Correa and the Giants initially agreed to a 13-year, $320 million contract in the middle of December 2022. The team ultimately opted not to sign him because they were concerned about his recovery from the surgery he had to heal his right leg. He soon took a 12-year, $315 million contract from the Mets. The Mets, on the other hand, withdrew because they were also worried about Correa's health.

Went shopping and picked us up something nice

"Went shopping and picked us up something nice" - Twins

The Twins' management knew that time was of paramount importance. They couldn't let a second chance at signing Correa slip from their grasp. Given that the guarantee of the contract only lasts six seasons, through Correa's age-33 season, the Twins' arrangement is fundamentally less risky than the initial contracts between Correa and the Giants and Mets.

The 33-year-old shortstop is still very much at the peak of his physical development, and the Twins are paying a premium ($33.3 million on average per year) to keep Correa through that period. The Twins will not be turning things around anytime soon; they are clearly all-in on winning for at least the next six years. For the division as a whole, this has repercussions.

"He's Home." - Twins

With an opt-out clause after the first season, Carlos Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins in 2022. During the 2022 season, he played in 136 games and had a batting average of.291 with an on-base percentage of.366 and a slugging percentage of.467 with 22 home runs. Now he's back home and has his eyes set on the 2023 season.

