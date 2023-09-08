It was fun while it lasted but the New York Yankees' five-game winning streak ended after their 3-10 defeat against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Carlos Rodon's poor outing did not help matters, with the Yankees' slim playoff hopes taking a massive dent after the maligned pitcher was taken for seven runs in just 3 and 2/3 innings. It was a contrasting outing for the pitcher, having conceded just five runs in his previous three outings for the Yanks.

Rodon's fastball was all over the place as the Tigers' Spencer Torkelson smashed a two-run homer at the top of the first inning to commence the Yankees pitcher's horrid night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-time MLB All-Star was brutally honest while assessing his performance after the game. The Yankees signed him on a six-year, $162 million contract after the pitcher opted for free agency last year.

Expand Tweet

"Stuff was a little down, Just a little all over the place and they barreled a lot of balls and I just got my a** whooped. That’s pretty much it. We were on a little roll there with five straight wins. Just trying to put the next one up, and showed up and kind of pissed the bed and was not good."

Yankees manager backs Carlos Rodon despite a mare against Tigers

While Rodon was quite frank with his assessment, manager Aaron Boone made a rather pragmatic statement. Boone admitted that although the pitcher struggled on the night, it was more down to the consistency of his pitcher rather than the quality of the player.

Boone also felt that injuries have not helped the 30-year-old's cause, as the pitcher recently recovered from a hamstring injury, contributing to his start-and-stop run for the Yankees. He said:

“Just not getting the ball to enough spots he wanted to…I think he was just missing locations he wanted to consistently. Fastball profile was ok, maybe velocity a tick down, and maybe inconsistent with his secondary. [The Tigers] put some good swings on and got to some decent pitches, too.”