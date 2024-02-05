"Cashman up early on a Monday" "Yanks got a good one when healthy" - Yankees fans optimistic as team acquires Caleb Ferguson from Dodgers

The New York Yankees have started the new week with a bang by landing reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 27-year-old from Columbus, Ohio is an intriguing addition to New York, who have been looking to bolster their bullpen all offseason.

Although he might not be an All-Star-caliber bullpen arm, Caleb Ferguson comes to the New York Yankees as an effective middle-innings reliever. Ferguson is coming off a decent 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 7-4 record with a 3.43 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 60.1 innings last season.

Ferguson was also effective in 2022 for the Dodgers. Although he appeared in only 34.2 innings, he posted an impressive 1.82 ERA with 37 strikeouts. The major hit against Ferguson has been his health issues, as the left-handed reliever missed the entirety of the 2021 season due to Tommy John Surgery.

That being said, New York fans have been generally pleased with the move for a number of reasons. One of the main reasons has been the team's underwhelming offseason in terms of bullpen moves. The club was linked to a number of the biggest names on the free agent market but was unable to reach an agreement.

Another reason why New York Yankees fans are optimistic about the acquisition of Caleb Ferguson is the upside he presents. Although his injury history is well-documented, when he is healthy and available, he could provide the Bronx Bombers will quality innings out of the bullpen. He could also provide a spot start here and there if the team needs him.

Many fans took to social media to praise the move, with some even making jokes at New York's polarizing general manager Brian Cashman, saying that he woke up early on Monday.

It remains to be seen if the New York Yankees are finished adding to their roster this offseason

The Bronx Bombers have been busy this offseason, landing a number of talented players in both trades and free agency. The recent trade for Caleb Ferguson is just the latest in the team's roster overhaul, including landing Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres.

The team also reached an agreement with free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman, while also acquiring Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox. One of the remaining free agents that some fans believe the team still needs to pursue is reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

