Last week, Washington Nationals pitcher Chad Kuhl's wife Amanda hinted at the painful realities of her battle with cancer in an Instagram post.

She also gave a shoutout to her husband and two-year-old son, Hudson, for their unwavering support during this challenging journey and humorously called them her "personal MVPs." She wrote:

"Shout out to my personal MVPs. If I'm being honest, this year has been nothing that we've hoped for. Cancer sucks. Chemo sucks. But having these guys in my corner makes it a little easier."

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Chad and Amanda faced a major setback in late January.

As Amanda went for a routine medical examination, she visited her gynecologist to discuss her desire to have a baby. Little did she know that this appointment would bring about a life-altering revelation. During the examination, the physician discovered a mass in her breast, prompting further investigation. Subsequent tests confirmed the diagnosis that Amanda had breast cancer.

Despite the shock and immense challenges that lay ahead, Amanda made the courageous decision to be open and honest about her condition. She turned to social media, specifically her Instagram account, as a platform to share her experiences and connect with others who may be facing similar struggles.

"Happy Chemo Day!" - Amanda

By sharing her journey, Amanda hoped to raise awareness about breast cancer, provide support to others, and document her own fight against the disease.

Chad Kuhl and Amanda Kuhl: Their complete relationship timeline

Washington Nationals pitcher, Chad Kuhl's wife, Amanda Kuhl.

Washington Nationals pitcher Chad Kuhl and Amanda Kuhl's relationship goes back to middle school when they were mere 10 years old.

“I spotted a blond girl, blue jeans, white shirt,” Chad said in a Washington Post interview. “I was all of 10 years old, and I was like, ‘This is the cutest girl I’ve ever seen.’”

After knowing each other for the longest time, the pair tied the knot in December 2019.

"Hey husband, I love you so much. Happy anniversary." - Amanda

Chad and Amanda welcomed their first child in March 2021.

"Little man is two weeks old today and is generally less pissed off than he was during week one 💙." - Amanda

The road ahead for the Kuhls is undoubtedly arduous, filled with difficult decisions, medical treatments, and emotional ups and downs.

However, we wish Amanda a speedy recovery.

