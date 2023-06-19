Chase Dollander MLB Draft: Top 3 teams that could benefit from selecting star Tennessee pitcher

Tennessee Volunteer's starting pitcher Chase Dollander has been labeled as one of the top prospects heading into this year's MLB Draft. While undoubtedly one of the more talented pitchers in the 2023 draft class, Dollander's inconsistencies has lowered his stock.

Once billed as a sure-fire top-five pick, Chase Dollander's ranking on several expert's mock draft lists has him going anywhere from the 6th pick to the 20th pick. This wide variety of selections makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft simply due to the unpredictability.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the talented, yet inconsistent starting pitcher.

#1 - The Colorado Rockies may take Chase Dollander with the 9th overall pick

According to several different experts and analysts, many believe that Dollander and the Colorado Rockies are a match made in heaven. Colorado is one of the worst teams in the MLB this season and is currently in the middle of a full-on rebuild.

"Some really fun picks in this edition. A few of my hypothetical fav landing spots: Noble Meyer to the #Reds at 7, Chase Dollander to the #Rockies at 9 and Enrique Bradfield Jr. to the #SFGiants at 16" - @JesseABorek

Dollander would not only be seen as the future ace of the Rockies' pitching rotation but may find himself brought to the MLB sooner than with other clubs. While Coors Field is notoriously an unfriendly ballpark for pitchers, he could become the next great Colorado pitcher if all goes well. He is the ideal high-risk/high-reward selection for the lowly Rockies.

#2 - The Oakland Athletics could use him in their own rebuild

Another struggling franchise, the Oakland Athletics could be willing to gamble on Dollander with the sixth overall pick. His upside could make him a star with the club, which currently is without many. The Tennessee pitcher could be an integral piece for Oakland, or Las Vegas for that matter.

Given how dire things are with the Athletics franchise, it may be in the best interest for the team to gamble on the elite upside of Dollander. If he requires a few seasons in the minor leagues, during that time Oakland would likely land other top prospects to bolster the team around him.

#3 - Could Dollander fall to the Toronto Blue Jays?

It would require a massive fall in the draft, however, if Chase Dollander finds himself still on the board when the 20th pick comes, he could be an ideal prospect for the Toronto Blue Jays.

"I think if Chase Dollander drops to the Jays, you absolutely have to draft him" - @Brennan_L_D

If he requires several years in the minors to develop, the Blue Jays have several veteran pitchers that can perform right now. Another benefit of that is that when Dollander is MLB-ready, the Blue Jays will likely no longer have the likes of Jose Berrios or Hyun-Jin Ryu on the roster.

