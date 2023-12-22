"Cheap hal strikes again" "This is pathetic" - Yankees fans lash out at Hal Steinbrenner as team gets outbid by Dodgers in Yoshinobu Yamamoto race 

New York Yankees fans have lashed out at the principal owner and chairman of the team, Hal Steinbrenner for letting Yoshinobu Yamamoto painfully slip through their fingers. The Japanese ace has signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a three-way race between the two sides and the New York Mets.

According to reports, the Yankees offered Yamamoto a $300 million deal, which led to the star signing for the Dodgers and leaving Yankees fans devastated.

After Shohei Ohtani signed a historic deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, all eyes turned to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agency in the MLB market. With several big teams looking ro bolster their starting rotation, the 25-year-old was in high demand. Moreover, he has proved himself in the Japanese NPB, winning the Japan Series along with virtually every individual award in his six years.

Hence, Yamamoto was already in high demand in the MLB, even more so after Ohtani got off the market. Labelled the best pitching talent to ever come out of Japan, he has attracted a huge salary despite his tender age and lack of experience in the MLB.

However, what has left Yankees fans upset is that their front office reportedly made a $300 million offer while both the Dodgers and the Mets offered $325 million. The $25 million seems to have made the difference for the LA side, leaving NY fans cursing principal owner Hal Steinbrenner on social media.

"Cheap hal strikes again"

"This is pathetic"

Can Hal Steinbrenner deliver on his promise to turn things around for the Yankees?

After an extremely disappointing season in the MLB last year, New York Yankees fans were understandably upset with the team's management. The chairman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner made a promise to make big changes and field a competitive team next season.

Despite landing Juan Soto earlier in the month, the Yankees have now missed out on the two biggest free agents in the market, dashing fans' hopes of welcoming more big names to the team in the winter.

