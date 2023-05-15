Mother's Day could not have gone much worse for David Ross and the Chicago Cubs as they were comprehensively beaten by the Minnesota Twins 16-3.

Cubs manager David Ross gave the ball to his ace Marcus Stroman hoping to inspire a change in fortunes from the night before. This fell flat on their faces as Stroman exited the game having given up 7 hits in 2⅔ innings.

Fans took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction at the team's insipid display.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Goins @michaelGoins101 @Cubs That was a bad game. That is all I can say. @Cubs That was a bad game. That is all I can say.

"That was a bad game. That is all I can say." - @michaelGoins101

Black-Trump @Wilfred01748994 @Cubs History repeats itself, starter pounded with 6 runs in the first 2 innings and no action from the manager whatsoever. @Cubs History repeats itself, starter pounded with 6 runs in the first 2 innings and no action from the manager whatsoever.

History repeats itself, starter pounded with 6 runs in the first 2 innings and no action from the manager whatsoever.

Fans have been slowly disillusioned by Chicago's team strength as the David Ross led Cubs have failed to reach the highs of the 2016 World Series which made them all heroes in the city.

David Ross' managerial career with Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues a call against his team (image source: Getty Images)

After arriving as Jon Lester's personal catcher to Chicago, David Ross firmly entrenched himself as a hero of the Cubs with his clutch performance in the 2016 World Series.

ᴄᴜᴊᴏ.kɴᴏᴡs @cujoknows @Cubs arewild @Cubs They're close to turning a corner, but this team has given up on David Ross. He was hired because he was friends with all the 2016 guys who've since left. Time to bring in an actual manager, not just a clubhouse buddy @Cubsarewild @Cubs They're close to turning a corner, but this team has given up on David Ross. He was hired because he was friends with all the 2016 guys who've since left. Time to bring in an actual manager, not just a clubhouse buddy

"They're close to turning a corner, but this team has given up on David Ross. He was hired because he was friends with all the 2016 guys who've since left. Time to bring in an actual manager, not just a clubhouse buddy"

Gifted Blessed @GiftedBlessed4 @Cubs Think it’s time to give the boot to David Ross. This isn’t a bad team and we rank high in several offensive categories and yet….. @Cubs Think it’s time to give the boot to David Ross. This isn’t a bad team and we rank high in several offensive categories and yet…..

"Think it's time to give the boot to David Ross

CRW @Cubsarewild @Cubs I try to stay as positive as possible about this team bc of the rebuild and all…. We have been patient as fans. This was a BS game and you know it. You can see there’s no heart or drive right now and there’s something wrong in this clubhouse and sadly I think it’s Ross @Cubs I try to stay as positive as possible about this team bc of the rebuild and all…. We have been patient as fans. This was a BS game and you know it. You can see there’s no heart or drive right now and there’s something wrong in this clubhouse and sadly I think it’s Ross

David Ross' luck seems to be running out quickly and fans are calling for his head. Ross has a sub .500 record in 476 games managing the Cubs since 2020. Unless the 19-21 Chicago Cubs turn things around significantly, the former catcher may soon have to look for greener pastures.

Poll : 0 votes