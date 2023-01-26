Cody Bellinger is excited about the upcoming shift restrictions coming to the league in 2023. Next season, first and second basemen must be stationed on the first base side of the infield. Shortstop and third basemen must be stationed on the third base side of the infield. All four of these infielders must also have both feet on the dirt of the infield.

This means teams like the San Diego Padres can't take Manny Machado and position him in short right field as they have before. Players must play the position on their lineup card. This is going to be huge for a lot of hitters next season.

MLB



The shift has changed the game, and some could argue for the worse. It takes hits out of the batter's hands and takes a lot of the special plays infielders make out of contention. A lot of fans want to see hits and infielders make web-gem plays.

Shift restrictions will help a multitude of hitters next season, especially left-handed hitters. Over the last two seasons, 52% of left-handed hitters had some variation of shift put on them. In 2022, Cody Bellinger saw a shift in 90.5% of his at-bats for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Hitting the other way would have too," one fan explained.

"Agree with Cody. MLB will be better," another fan tweeted.

Matt Millburn @MattMillburn @MLB @WatchMarquee I love to see players try to beat the shift by going the other way rather than banning the shift. @MLB @WatchMarquee I love to see players try to beat the shift by going the other way rather than banning the shift.

Other fans would rather see the hitters try to go the other way. They see a giant hole and can't understand why batters don't hit the ball where the infielders aren't. Well, that's easier said than done when nearly every pitch comes in at 100 MPH.

peanut butter and jaron @pbjaron @MLB @WatchMarquee i dislike this take. if a team knows “where the ball is probably going to go,” then aren’t you just too predictable? don’t true pros go opposite field and beat the shift? also, if they leave half the infield open, can’t you just bunt? bunting feels like a lost art of the game. @MLB @WatchMarquee i dislike this take. if a team knows “where the ball is probably going to go,” then aren’t you just too predictable? don’t true pros go opposite field and beat the shift? also, if they leave half the infield open, can’t you just bunt? bunting feels like a lost art of the game.

The shift will open up the game. There are going to be more hits, and there are going to be more stellar plays made by infielders next season.

Does Cody Bellinger return to form next season?

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

Cody Bellinger is a well-decorated player. In 2017 he won the National League Rookie of the Year Award as well as being voted into his first All-Star game. Two seasons after his debut, he won the NL MVP Award.

Since then, things have gone downhill. Bellinger hasn't seen the same success he once saw, offensively speaking. He went from a 47-home run year in 2019 to a 19-home run year in 2022.

Will a prove-it deal with the Chicago Cubs and shift restrictions help Bellinger return to form in 2023? It'll be interesting to watch.

