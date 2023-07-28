Chicago Cubs Trade Deadline Rumors: 3 players who will not survive the axe starring Cody Bellinger

On account of their 51-51 record, just about everyone knows that the Chicago Cubs will not be making the playoffs. As such, the team's priorities have shifted.

Now that they know they will not be postseason-bound, the Cubs stand to execute some shrewd moves at the August 1 trade deadline.

The team must now take the opportunity to shop some top pending free agents. A seller to be sure, let's take a look at who GM Jed Hoyer has on the trading block.

3 players on the Chicago Cubs likely to be dealt

3. Trey Mancini

The first of two scheduled as part of Trey Mancini's two-year deal has been a sour one. In 76 games, the 31-year old has hit .236/.299/.341 with just 4 home runs and 27 RBIs. While Mancini is far from a center piece, he could be a strong utility component to a team like the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have their hearts firmly set on a playoff run.

2. Marcus Stroman

Despite being one of the most electric pitchers, Stroman has not pitched in a postseason game since he was a member of the 2016 Toronto Blue Jays. As such, the appetite for the Chicago Cubs right-hander to go to a winning team is palpable. With his 2-year deal set to expire, do not be surprised if Stroman is dealt to a contender.

CHGO Cubs @CHGO_Cubs Marcus Stroman says he’s open to returning to the Cubs in the offseason even if they trade him before the August deadline. pic.twitter.com/HzHS6FMmWR

1. Cody Bellinger

In the midst of one of the best comeback stories of the year, Cody Bellinger is turned heads of Chicago Cubs fans. The former Rookie of the Year Award winner and MVP was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 after posting an on-base percentage of just .210, the lowest of any qualified hitters.

"Cody Bellinger needs to be in a Cubs uniform for a long time." - Cubs Zone

The Chicago Cubs took a chance on the disgraced outfielder and first baseman this past offseason, inking him to a one-year deal worth $17.5 million. The decision, although risky, paid off big time. Bellinger has slashed .317/.364/.546 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. While his contract does include a mutual option for next year, the Chicago Cubs are very likely to take advantage of the upswing and trade Cody Bellinger while the 28-year old is still piping hot.