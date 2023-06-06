Create

Chicago fans clown David Ross after manager was ejected early in game vs Padres: "Even Aaron Boone was impressed"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jun 06, 2023 10:04 GMT
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross faced the ire of fans on social media after being ejected against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

The Cubs lost 5-0, with their manager getting ejected early in the second inning. That was after Ross had called out home plate umpire Phil Cuzz for a succession of poor calls earlier in the game. However, fans took the opportunity to mock the manager and express their unhappiness with the current state of things.

The Chicago Cubs have been among the worst teams in the country this season, and fans have identified manager Ross as the biggest problem. However, he had a point on Monday after home plate umpire Phil Cuzz made a number of wrong calls against the Cubs.

Ross lost his temper when a Kyle Hendricks strike was not called by the umpire in the bottom of the second inning. While it's true that the umpire had a night to forget, Ross was the target of ridicule among fans once again.

"He is a fool," wrote one fan on Twitter.
"Tossed from the Cubs game so fast, even Aaron Boone was impressed," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

David Ross is ejected in the bottom of the 2nd inning after disagreeing with the home plate umpire on a pitch that is called a ball https://t.co/bcH5lIUFn0
David Ross is a FOOL! #Cubs
David Ross was tossed from the Cubs game so fast, even Aaron Boone was impressed
Cubs manager David Ross ejected for the 12th time in his managerial career.
Two bloop singles came around to score tonight, Hendricks has two auto-balls called on pitch clock violations, and David Ross has been ejected for arguing balls and strikes. Gross start.
David Ross needs to get ejected. These strike three calls are nowhere near the plate #Cubs
Hey, see what happens when you put an actual MLB lineup together! David Ross should consider doing this, like, every day, and he shouldn't need me to tell him that.
David Ross, Good night. Ejected by HP Phil Cuzzi in CHC/SD B2. One of those nights?
People think David Ross got ejected for a bad strike zone. He really just needed extra time to put together that banger lineup of Mastrobuoni, Rios, and Barnhardt for tomorrow night’s game. #Cubs #NextStartsHere https://t.co/rucs8PWZ37
David Ross got ejected in the 2nd inning. Lmao. This umpire SUCKS

David Ross is a former MLB catcher who played for several major league teams in a career spanning 15 years. He ended his playing career with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 with two World Series titles.

In 2020, he was named the manager of the Cubs and guided them to a first-place finish in the National League. However, they have failed to reach similar heights since then and have had a disappointing start to the 2023 season.

David Ross on thin ice after Cubs' poor start

The Chicago Cubs' latest defeat against the San Diego Padres took their season record to 26-33, putting them in fourth place in their division.

Only three teams have a worse percentage than them in the National League. With manager David Ross already under fire from fans, the Cubs need to turn their fortunes around quickly if they want to save their MLB season.

