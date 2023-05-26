In a heartbreaking turn of events, the marriage of Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson has been thrust into the spotlight, tainted by allegations of infidelity since last year.

In June 2022, the news of Tim Anderson's alleged involvement with another woman sent shockwaves through the baseball community. Four months later, Dejah gave birth in October 2022.

However, Anderson's wife, Bria Anderson has not made any comment in wake of her husband's infidelity.

Recently, Mrs. Anderson took to Instagram Story to post a mushy picture with the MLB star.

"Boy, I love you on your worst day", wrote Bria captioning the Instagram Story.

Tim and Bria tied the knot in 2017 and are the proud parents of two lovely daughters named Peyton and Paxton.

Three months ago, Tim posted his lovechild's photo on his Instagram story, shutting down all the controversies.

Anderson had an affair and fathered a child with DeJah Lanae, who is a popular social media influencer with a large number of followers.

Tim Anderson continues to rule the diamond

Tim Anderson, a two-time MLB All-Star and former batting champion, has faced scrutiny for his actions off the field. However, it is imperative to acknowledge his on-field achievements and contributions to the Chicago White Sox.

A true one-team player, he has established himself as the starting shortstop, etching his name in White Sox history. Anderson's remarkable skills and accomplishments on the field have garnered him recognition, including leading the American League in batting average in 2019 and earning two MLB All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger Award.

