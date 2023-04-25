Chipper Jones said that if he was playing in the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins game, he would have done better than others.

The Braves and Marlins played on April 25, 2023, and Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider played a phenomenal game. Jones, on the other hand, was a spectator at the game when a reporter briefly interviewed him.

The reporter asked how the former player would have felt if he was facing Strider on the field right now. To that, Jones replied that he wouldn't mind facing the talented pitcher. He also went on to say that he would have played a complete .200 game if he was on the field:

"I mean, I don't have any problems saying I would hit a solid .200 in today's game. I mean, Spencer is a perfect illustration of what the game has come to. Incredible arm, incredible secondary stuff. I am glad that he is on our squad because he is going to be a number one starter for many years to come."

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Chipper: "I'd hit a solid .200 in today's game." Chipper: "I'd hit a solid .200 in today's game." https://t.co/Hihzw9Qo7V

Chipper Jones ended his interview by complimenting Strider and saying how great of a pitcher he is. Spencer Strider struck out 13 batters in the game and is the only Braves player to have had nine strikeouts in nine straight regular season games.

Fan reactions to Chipper Jones claiming he could outperform the Braves' new pitching star

Although Jones did compliment Strider, many fans on Twitter didn't like the haughty attitude the legend showed. Many showed their displeasure in the comments section. Fans cited how Jones was either being too boastful or how the new generation of pitchers is tougher than the old ones.

Diego Gwei @techndiego @PitchingNinja Respect Chipper and ok …. Things a goat would never say @PitchingNinja Respect Chipper and ok …. Things a goat would never say

2022 Champs. @StrosHorns1705 @techndiego @PitchingNinja a cool thing about baseball is you can literally look at actual data that shows how much faster and nastier pitchers are now. youre dead wrong. @techndiego @PitchingNinja a cool thing about baseball is you can literally look at actual data that shows how much faster and nastier pitchers are now. youre dead wrong.

Jack Marchese 📈 @MarcheseJack @PitchingNinja I remember 10 years ago when a guy threw 95 he got the flame graphic on the broadcast lol. That’s a soft tosser now. @PitchingNinja I remember 10 years ago when a guy threw 95 he got the flame graphic on the broadcast lol. That’s a soft tosser now.

Gunner Glad @G_Glad11



He knows damn well he wouldn’t hit .200. @PitchingNinja He’s complimenting Strider.He knows damn well he wouldn’t hit .200. @PitchingNinja He’s complimenting Strider.He knows damn well he wouldn’t hit .200.

Not all fans were against Chipper Jones' reply, and some even agreed with the Braves legend. But one thing most Twitter users agree on is that they are waiting to see how far the upcoming Braves pitcher, Spencer Strider, will go.

