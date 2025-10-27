  • home icon
  • Baseball
Chris Tylor's wife Mary soaks up the sun in green bikini top during picturesque pregnancy photoshoot; MLB wives shower love

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 27, 2025 06:00 GMT
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Chris Tylor's wife Mary soaks up the sun in green bikini top during picturesque pregnancy photoshoot; MLB wives shower love - Source: Imagn

LA Angels utility player Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, shared the latest update on her second pregnancy. The couple is already parents to son, Theo, who was born in November 2023.

On Sunday, Mary shared three photos from her beachside maternity photoshoot. In one photo, she is standing along a golden shoreline under palm leaves, cradling her baby bump in a green bikini top paired. In two other photos, she poses with her son Theo, who is hanging out with her mother.

"just us 🩵🧡💚💛" Taylor wrote in the caption.
Chris Taylor chimed in with loving emojis in the comments section. Several MLB wives also made their way into the comments section to react to Mary's latest pregnancy update.

"🩷💕" Taylor wrote.

Former Dodgers teammate Joe Kelly's wife Ashley reacted:

"Beautiful Mary! So excited for you all!! ❤️"

Former teammate and current Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife Cara Martinell Smith reacted:

"Gorgeous Mary ❤️"

Another former teammate and New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger's wife Cody wrote:

"Literally stunning"

Former Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes' wife Nicole added:

"Stunning mama."

Former Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood's wife, Suzanna Willa, commented:

"beyond!! 😍"
Mary celebrates Chris Taylor's 10 years in MLB and one more occasion

Earlier in August, Mary celebrated two occasions at once, related to her husband Chris Taylor. This year, Taylor completed his 10 years in MLB. He made his debut for the Seattle Mariners in July 2014.

Mary invited all of Taylor's close friends and relatives for lunch at their residence. They posed for a group photo, where Taylor, holding their son, Theo, is cutting the cake while the rest are cheering the baseball player. She wrote:

"celebrated Chris’ 10 years in MLB (and birthday) with our fav sushi, best friends and the coolest cake ever! oh and a flannel theme. so proud of you and can’t wait to see you back out there 👋🏼🔩"

The cake she prepared for the former All-Star had pictorials of his two World Series rings embedded on top of the cake's frosting. Also, the second occasion was Taylor's 35th birthday, and the family celebrated that in advance.

