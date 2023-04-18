The Cincinnati Reds have locked down their hard-throwing righty Hunter Greene for the next six years at least. The two sides agreed to a six-year, $53 million extension announced Tuesday.

The deal is pending a physical, but once Greene passes the physical, the deal goes into effect. The extension starts this year with a $21 million club option in 2029 with a $2 million buyout.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a six-year, $53 million contract extension that includes a seventh-year option, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Greene has been a bright spot for a team that isn't loaded with superstars. The 23-year-old righty has wowed many across the league with his consistent high velocity. He's averaging 99.1 mph on his fastball this season.

He ranks among the 99 percentile of starting pitchers in the league with his fastball velocity. He could be a dangerous pitcher if he can keep this up and get better command of his slider.

"This is HUGE," one fan tweeted.

Chad Dotson @dotsonc
This is HUGE.

"Lets go! Hopefully the first of many to come.. Ashcraft, Lodolo, Elly..." tweeted another fan.

OnBaseMachine @RedsFan_Brandon
Let's goooooooooooo! #Reds
Hopefully the first of many to come…Ashcraft, Lodolo, Elly…

Steven Ortlieb @StevenOrtlieb
This might be the first move that Nick Krall has made that I unequivocally agree with. Good start. Now do Lodolo similarly next

Cincinnati Reds fans couldn't be happier to hear the news of the extension. They believe Hunter Greene is just the start of their front office locking down their young talent.

Skippy Cox @Skippy15275
As long as he stays healthy and progressing should be a really good deal for both sides of it. He's getting paid handsomely and gets to hit free agency again at roughly 30.

Sam Cirksena @SamCirk8
LETS GO

Dylan Ballard @DylanBallard_UK
HUGE!!

Cam Miller 🎥 @cammillerfilms
Love it. Not just because he is going to be a terrific pitcher, but he is a fantastic human being that will change lives in not just #Reds country, but ALL of the country.

Reds fans have a foundation to look forward to now. If their young talent develops, they could be a team to watch out for in the next couple of years.

Hunter Greene has the ability to be an all-time great for the Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds aren't engrossed in a rich history of great baseball pitchers. They've had guys like Johnny Cueto, Aroldis Chapman and Bronson Arroyo, but they're not known for having great starting pitching.

This could change with Hunter Greene's presence. Nobody in the league is consistently throwing as hard as he is. And with the new pitch clock this season, there's more of an emphasis on velocity.

2022 was Greene's first season in Major League Baseball. He posted a 5-13 record with a 4.44 ERA. While he struggled at times, he was still able to keep his ERA from ballooning.

He has started four games this year, three of them being against postseason contenders last year. Greene cooled off the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays in his most recent start. He pitched three shutout innings, giving up three hits and striking out a batter on Monday.

As somebody in his second year in the league, he should only continue to develop and improve. The Reds made a fantastic move by locking down Greene so early.

