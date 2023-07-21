The Cincinnati Reds had a lot of important calls go against them, ten to be exact, and fans and players alike were furious. Umpire Dan Lassogna's particular brutal outing could have cost the Reds the game and drew their ire.

Being an umpire in the modern MLB is one of the most thankless jobs in all of sports. When they do everything perfectly, they hardly ever get noticed, let alone credit.

When they make a mistake, they draw the ire of teams and fans. This is not to excuse the consistently poor performances some umpires have, many need to be better just like the players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Umpire Auditor on Twitter shared a compilation of the blown calls, and some players venting their frustration.

Umpire Auditor @UmpireAuditor



Joey Votto and Will Benson didn't hesitate to tell Iassogna how that made them feel. Umpire Dan Iassogna missed 13 calls in the #Reds #Giants game and 10 went against the Reds.Joey Votto and Will Benson didn't hesitate to tell Iassogna how that made them feel. pic.twitter.com/25akDYJfSO

Nothing will get under a fan's skin faster than thinking they are being targeted by the officials. This upstart Cincinnati Reds team is certainly beginning to feel that way, and this incident superned them on. Seeing Joey Votto and Will Benson calling out these controversial calls was extremely cathartic.

Scotty robert @RealMarr Get these, egotistical, power trip morons off the field, I’m not even a reds fan, get the fricken robots on the field asap twitter.com/umpireauditor/…

Blake Wright @its_Blxke The reds have had a terrible stint of umpires since the All Star Break. I don’t think there’s been one game where majority of the missed calls went against the opponent. twitter.com/umpireauditor/…

This is a situation where every fan wants to see improvement in this area, but nobody has any concrete ideas. The concept of robot umpires has been around for years, and the technology seems to be there, but it's integration wouldn't be seamless. Making wholesale changes to the sport is never as easy as it seems.

R.A. Plunk @RA_Plunk @UmpireAuditor I watched the game and it was as bad as I have seen. Like when a little league umpire has a nephew on one of the teams.

🎩 𝘾𝙝𝙤𝙥 𝘾𝙝𝙤𝙥 𝙍𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩 🎩 @ChopChopRupert @UmpireAuditor BUT BUT BUT you can't take romantic human element of awfulness away from the game.

Some fans argue that having a human behind the plate making these calls is more pure to the spirit of Baseball. However, games like this have Cincinnati Reds fans calling for quite the opposite. They are objective calls, and it seems strange to allow errors to be made when they do not need to be.

De La so so Chillin @RedsThinking @UmpireAuditor @CarlosGuevara58 Benson is a student of Votto and that’s just 1 reason I love him

Jerry @_DietDonut @UmpireAuditor This is Angel Hernandez levels

Nick @Nick09796388892 @UmpireAuditor He needs to be investigated

The Cincinnati Reds, and their fans, were rightfully angry about the cavalcade of calls that went against them.

Can the Cincinnati Reds overcome all these hurdles and make the postseason?

San Francisco Giants v Cincinnati Reds

After being among the worst MLB teams in 2022, the 2023 Reds are shocking the world. They are currently second place of the National League Central and are well within striking distance of the playoffs. The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will put up a good fight, but the Reds are in the arena.

With a mixture of veteran leadership and young studs, the Reds are proving to be more formidable than anybody expected. They have a real shot at making the playoffs in 2023.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence