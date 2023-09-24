The Cincinnati Reds faced severe criticism after throwing away a 9-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Reds had a 9-run lead at the end of the third inning but went on to throw it away in the eighth, ultimately losing the game 13-12 on the night. Fans were inconsolable after the game and took to social media to pour their outrage at the team.

The Cincinnati Reds entered the 2023 MLB season as one of the underdogs, coming off a 100-defeat season. However, they proved to be one of the surprise packages of the season and have been consistently good over the course of the season. They have outperformed the expectations of many fans and analysts across the country.

However, they suffered one of the upsets of the season against the Pirates on Saturday as they gave up a 9-run lead to lose the game. They took the lead early in the game thanks to two home runs in the first inning and built on that into the third, taking a 9-0 lead. However, things went south from there as their bullpen collapsed, and they were taken to the stands by the Pirates bats. While they did fight back until the end, the final results left fans in disbelief.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Choke of the year," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Garbage ran organization," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

TJ Friedl hits Cincinnati Reds' first inside-the-park home run since 2012

While the atmosphere around the Cincinnati Reds is one of disappointment and frustration, outfielder TJ Friedl provided one of the highlights of the evening with an amazing inside-the-park home run. While it wasn't enough to get the better of the Pittsburgh Pirates, it is a rare feat that was last achieved by a Reds player in 2012 (Chris Heisey).

The Reds only have six games remaining in their MLB schedule and the fate of their season will be decided in the coming week.