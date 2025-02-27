"Clayton Kershaw has been through it all" - Blake Snell eager to soak up wisdom from Dodgers legend

Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell made his first Spring Training appearance for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday after joining the team on a five-year, $182 million contract at the start of the offseason.10-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw also signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Dodgers to extend his 17-year stay with the team.

Ad

Blake Snell expressed his delight at the opportunity of sharing the same clubhouse as Clayton Kershaw. Snell is confident that being around the three-time Cy Young-winning left-hander will help him develop.

Earlier this week, Snell had a chat with MLB Network analysts Greg Amsinger and Yonder Alonso from the Los Angeles Dodgers spring training camp in Glendale, Arizona. He spoke about his admiration for Clayton Kershaw during the interview.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"He's been through it all. He's done it all," Snell said. "So, any questions that I have or anything that he can help me with, he's going to help me be a way better player and understand the game even more than I do."

Clayton Kershaw will be unavailable for the start of the season. The 36-year-old made just nine appearances last year and is recuperating from two surgeries on his left leg that he underwent during this offseason.

Ad

I feel a lot more prepared going into this spring: Blake Snell

Blake Snell pitched the first no-hitter of his career last seson (Image Source: IMAGN)

In 2024, Blake Snell remained an unsigned free agent until the start of Spring Training before he eventually signed with the San Francisco Giants. It resulted in a delayed start to the campaign for Snell followed by a stint on the IL. Nevertheless, Snell produced a phenomenal second half to the season and exercised his opt-out clause to join the free agent market again.

Ad

Snell stated it was a learning experience for him, which influenced his decision to start preparing for the upcoming season ahead of schedule.

"I came out a couple of weeks early. Just to make sure I was ready. Get to meet the new teammates. A lot of the guys came early, which is pretty cool," he said.

"Last year taught me a lot," he added. "I feel a lot more prepared going into this spring and excited for where I'm at and what I'll get to."

Snell is one of only seven pitchers in MLB history to win the Cy Young Award in both the American League and the National League and will be expected to lead the rotation in Kershaw's absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback