The Oakland Athletics are in need of a new ballpark starting in 2025 as their lease in the Californian city ends after the following season. The A's are moving to Las Vegas permanently after a long stretched out battle between the ownership, the city of Oakland and the fanbase for the building of a new ballpark in the city.

The situation at the Oakland Coliseum triggered the ownership to ask the city to remodel the old stadium or build a new one. However, after repeated refusals from the city, the ownership were forced to rellocate despite severe backlash from the A's fans. The franchise got the nod from the Nevada government to move to Las Vegas, but the new ballpark at the heart of the city will only be completed in 2028.

Since their lease in Oakland is folding up in 2024, the A's have gone ahead and started to look for probable places to play their home games for the period of 2025-27. One of the shortlists for the same is Sutter Heath Park in Sacramento, that is home to the minor league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Following the news, the A's fans took to X (formerly Twitter), to complain about the disrespect shown to the legacy of the franchise.

"Clown show of an org," one fan wrote.

"Just pathetic this whole thing," another fan wrote.

Athletics block minor league Ballers to play a game at the Coliseum

To represent the city, a minor league team, the Oakland Ballers were created, who are supposed to start playing in the independent Pioneer League in 2024. The team requested for permission for a one-off game on June 29th at Coliseum celebrating the success of the sport in Oakland.

However, a big back-and-forth with the founders of the new club, the A's management denied the permission, even though the team will be on the road and away from the home stadium.

