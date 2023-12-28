Cody Bellinger Free Agency: Cubs now favorites to re-sign star OF/1B, per MLB insider

Cody Bellinger's free agency is starting to ramp up after the signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Teams have shifted their interest in the former National League MVP in recent days.

One team that MLB insider Jon Heyman believes to be the favorite to land Bellinger is the Chicago Cubs. They have not done much as an organization this offseason besides adding Craig Counsell as manager.

Bellinger spent the 2023 season in Chicago and had a re-surging year. He appeared in 130 games, hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. He did this all in a contract year, which is impressive.

The Cubs are looking for offense this winter, and Cody Bellinger was one of the most intriguing offensive players last season. If Chicago believes he has found himself again and is willing to spend the money, he would be a great re-signing.

All signs are pointing to Cody Bellinger rejoining the Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger is the top-rated positional player on the open market. He is coming off a year where he bet on himself and had fantastic results with the Cubs for the 2023 season.

Chicago has exciting players like Christopher Morel and Pete Crow Armstrong. They should have an excellent opportunity to make a noise in the National League Central.

There is no denying that Bellinger was the team's best player last season. That is something they likely will not want to give up. However, they must dish out big-time money to re-sign the slugger. He is expected to receive a contract upwards of $200 million.

With the Toronto Blue Jays signing Kevin Kiermaier just days ago, all signs lead to Bellinger staying with the Cubs. This would be Chicago's biggest offseason signing if they were to make a deal with Bellinger.

