Cody Bellinger Free Agency News: Exploring two-time All-Star's potential destinations after rebound season

2023 was a do-or-die season for Cody Bellinger. After sinking to the nadir of his career in 2022, the former MVP needed to have a big rebound campaign, or risk being definitively labelled as "past his prime".

The Chicago Cubs took a chance on Bellinger, inking him to a one-year, $12.5 million contract with a club option for 2024. Bellinger was released from the Dodgers in early 2022 after posting a .193 batting average over the past two seasons. In Chicago, the stage was set for a rebound.

Cody Bellinger answered the call, and hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs. The campaign was reminiscent of Bellinger's 2019 season with the Dodgers that saw him hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs and 115 RBIs to win the NL MVP.

After declining his option for the 2024 season with the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger became one of the hottest names on the 2023 free agency market. Now that teams have seen him return to his former self after a few years in the wilderness, it is likely that the 28-year old can ask for a substantial contract.

Splitting his time between first base and the outfield, Cody Bellinger's utilitarian abilities have gained him interest from several teams. Most notably, the New York Yankees appear to be a strong contender. With Bellinger, manager Aaron Boone will be able to add an extra outfielder to the lineup when he needs, and can also put Bellinger's bat to use in a potential DH role as well.

Other contending teams include the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays have a glaring spot in center field after the departure of Kevin Kiermaier. Moreover, the apparent departure of Matt Chapman leaves the need for a power-hitter in the lineup. As for the Mariners, Bellinger will probably need to cede center field to Julio Rodriguez, but would be a strong asset in their outfield nonetheless.

Cody Bellinger's best years might still be ahead of him

After winning the Rookie of the Year and the MVP before his 24th birthday, Bellinger felt the isolation of a cold snap that lasted several years. By powering through, Bellinger has learned resiliency, which is one of the most important things for a pro athlete.

In 2023, Bellinger showed that returning to the status of an elite hitter is well within his capabilities. As such, teams are already lining up to give him another shot at glory.

