Cody Bellinger Free Agency: Top 5 landing spots for former NL MVP, explored

Former Chicago Cubs star slugger Cody Bellinger has stepped into free agency. The 2023 season marked a significant turnaround for Bellinger, who left behind last year's struggles to post impressive numbers consistently.

This season, Bellinger boasted a .307 batting average, a notable increase from previous years, with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.

After Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger could be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason. His resurgence has positioned him as a top free agent, with several teams expected to show keen interest.

Top 5 landing spots for former NL MVP Cody Bellinger

#5 Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox outfield is stacked with left-handed hitters, but the possibility of trading Alex Verdugo could create an opening for Cody Bellinger. The Red Sox, who considered offers for Verdugo last summer, might prioritize Bellinger's defensive abilities to strengthen their outfield.

In addition, Bellinger's incredible offensive output tips the scale heavily in his favor.

#4 San Diego Padres

The Padres face a pivotal offseason, with potential key departures possibly reshaping their roster. The Padres are expected to slash their payroll and rumors are swirling around the future of Juan Soto with the franchise. In case of Soto's departure, Bellinger could be a significant addition to maintain their competitive edge.

Bellinger's ability to play both center field and first base also presents a valuable opportunity for roster flexibility.

#3 San Francisco Giants

Following an underwhelming season, the Giants are expected to make moves to reinvigorate their team. Bellinger's resurgence could provide the necessary boost, and his presence would address their need for an impactful left-handed bat.

#2 New York Yankees

The Yankees found themselves grappling with an underperforming offense in the 2023 season. Bellinger's addition would significantly enhance their left-handed hitting options. Further, it would also offer a safety net at first base, particularly with Anthony Rizzo's recent concussion concerns.

#1 Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays emerge as a prime destination for Bellinger, with a pressing need for a left-handed batter to balance their lineup. Toronto's focus on solidifying their batting order around young stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette could see Bellinger fitting in seamlessly. There is room for improvement in the roster, especially in centerfield, where Bellinger would be a significant offensive upgrade over Kevin Kiermaier.

As Bellinger enters the open market, the baseball world will keenly watch where this former MVP will land. While a mega-deal might not be on the horizon, Bellinger is poised to command a significant contract.