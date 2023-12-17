Cody Bellinger Free Agency Update: Former Cubs All-Star looking at $200,000,000 deal with Blue Jays hovering, per MLB insider

For Cody Bellinger, the 2024 season brought forth a comeback of epic proportions. On account of the offensive resurection, the 27-year old free agent might be on the brink of the biggest deals of his career.

According to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors, the Toronto Blue Jays are leading the pack of potential suitors for Bellinger. The piece also referred to indications from analyst Bob Nightengale that Bellinger's deal could be somewhere in the viscinity of $200 million, which would be the largest contract of Bellinger's seven-year career.

"Per @BobNightengale in a recent article, he says: “The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as the favorites for Cody Bellinger with the Cubs still in the hunt.” Let's get it done boys" - Blue Jays Today

By late 2022, Bellinger's MLB career had hit a nadir. Despite winning both the NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Awards with the Dodgers, Bellinger registered a meagre .193 batting average across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, eventually leading to the Dodgers non-tendering him in December of last year.

Though disgraced, there was one team willing to give Cody Bellinger a second chance. On December 14, 2022, the Chicago Cubs inked the Arizona-native to a one-year deal worth $17.5 with an option for the 2024 season. Against all expectations, Bellinger surged in 2023, hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.

"Cody Bellinger with his 10th home run of the season. He’s hitting .300/.356/.505 up to the minute. Thoughts #Dodgers fans" - Howard Cole

For the Toronto Blue Jays, adding a bat like Bellinger's would be a highly significant move. Fans of MLB's only Canadian team are still reeling after the Jays failed to ink Shohei Ohtani in his recent free agency sweepstakes. Numerous reports indicated that the 2023 AL MVP was interested in coming north of the border before he decided to settle on a long term deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger holds all the cards as free agency season presses on

Before Bellinger landed his deal with the Cubs last year, there was doubt whether or not any other teams would want him after his debacle with the Dodgers. Now, after proving himself in 2023, Bellinger has walked the walk. Although $200 million is a hefty sum for any team, a player like Cody Bellinger could prove to be well-worth the price for the Blue Jays.

