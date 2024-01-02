Cody Bellinger Free Agency Update: Former NL MVP resigning with Cubs makes 'most sense', per MLB insider

Cody Bellinger's free agent market has been surprisingly stale thus far. Touted as perhaps the best hitter available outside of one Shohei Ohtani, the slugger hasn't signed into the new year and doesn't seem to have as hot of a market as was once expected.

The Chicago Cubs, his former team, were on the cusp of the playoffs but have seen a bit of a mass exodus. That could include Cody Bellinger, but MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi believes a reunion could be in the cards.

Morosi said:

"That is the next logical move. You could argue that Bellinger to the Blue Jays still makes some sense, but I tend to think Bellinger back to Chicago makes the most sense of all. I believe in the early days of 2024, that is still the most likely destination."

The Cubs were reportedly in on Juan Soto as well as Kevin Kiermaier, and they missed out on both outfielders. Bellinger remains available and enjoyed playing with the team last year.

They did sign former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell as their big move this offseason, but he needs players to work with. Morosi believes that Bellinger will be back in Chicago as a result.

What's the market for Cody Bellinger?

At one point, it was expected that former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Cody Bellinger might get a contract of $200 million after he bet on himself in 2023. He played so well and earned a payday going forward.

Cody Bellinger could be signing back with the Chicago Cubs very soon

However, concerns that it was a flash in the pan after several poor offensive years in LA cropped up and made some teams balk at signing him, especially for that price.

That has likely contributed to the fact that he still is a free agent even well after the biggest names on the market have found new homes. This could dampen his price, but it could make more teams interested as they get more desperate to sign a star player this offseason.

