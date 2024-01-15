Cody Bellinger Rumors: Blue Jays & Mariners 'lurking' in case former NL MVP doesn't re-sign with Cubs, per MLB insider

For Cody Bellinger, the 2023-2024 offseason has likely been the most stress-free of his career. After a resounding 2023 shut most of his doubters up, the 28-year old holds all the cards.

A former MVP and Rookie of the Year Award winner during his time with the Dodgers, Bellinger witnessed a massive fall from grace. Between 2021 and 2022, Cody Bellinger hit just .193, which led to his old team releasing him after the 2022 season.

The Chicago Cubs decided to take a risk on Bellinger, and inked him to a one-year deal worth $17.5 million. In a do-or-die situation, Bellinger revived his former self, hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs. After the end of the season, Cody Bellinger became a free agent after turning down an option with the team for 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Cody Bellinger with a 420-foot home run!" - Marquee Sports Network

In free agency, Bellinger's name has drawn a tremendous amount of interest. However, with spring training on the horizon, the Arizona-native remains uncommitted. This has led many to wonder whether or not the Chicago Cubs will re-sign him, or if another club is zeroing in on a deal.

In his latest weekly roundup, USA Today writer Bob Nightengale addressed the Bellinger sweepstakes. According to Nightengale, the Cubs remain active in the market, but there are other teams waiting on standby should the opportunity to ink Bellinger arise. Nightengale claimed"

"If Cody Bellinger does not wind up back with the Chicago Cubs, the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are lurking" - Bob Nightengale

Nightengale cited the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays as the two teams best positioned to yet make a play at Bellinger. Both are seen as up-and-coming teams within their divisions who will be looking to remain competitive.

For the Mariners, the need for a strong bat in the outfield was underscored by outfielder Teoscar Hernandez' one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last season, Hernandez hit ..258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs, numbers almost identical to Bellinger's 2023 stats.

Cody Bellinger could be put to use on any team

After proving that he still possesses MVP-level capabilities, Bellinger knows how valuable he is. While the Mariners, Jays and Cubs all present their own draws, at the end of the day, money will play an important role. However, whereever the destination may be, it is likely that fans can expect Bellinger to be inking a long-term deal in the forseeable future.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.