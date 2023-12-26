Cody Bellinger Update: Blue Jays retain interest in star free agent despite Kevin Kiermaier signing

Despite successfully retaining one of their best fielders from last season, Cody Bellinger remains a priority for the Toronto Blue Jays as 2024 opening day draws nearer by the day.

After extending free agent center fielder Kevin Kiermaier to a one-year, $10.5 million commitment, the Jays are apparently still very interested in former MVP Cody Bellinger. However, according to one MLB analyst, the Jays are far from the only interested party.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Blue Jays still have interest in free-agent CF/1B Cody Bellinger, but the Cubs certainly have a greater need, and desire, to bring Bellinger back to Chicago." - Bob Nightengale

Per indications from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Chicago Cubs, who hosted Bellinger in 2023, remain very interested in inking the outfielder. This news comes after Cody Bellinger turned down the team's 2024 $25 million option for him.

The winner of the Rookie of the Year in 2017 and the MVP Award in 2019, Bellinger was released by his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in late 2022. Despite his past accolades, Bellinger hit just .193 across 2021 and 2022, and has among the lowest on-base percentages in the majors during that time.

After he was released by Los Angeles, the Cubs decided to take a risk on Bellinger for the 2023 season. After inking the 27-year old to a one-year deal worth $17.5 million, the Cubs got a glimpse of some of his vintage hitting. In 2023, Bellinger hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"Cody Bellinger’s first home run in a Cubs uniform" - Cubs Zone

As was eluded to by Nightengale, the need for a bat like Bellinger's is more dire for the Cubs than it is for the Toronto Blue Jays. In addition to keeping Gold Glover Kiermaier, the Jays can also rely on bats like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Bo Bichette. For the Cubs, far fewer offensive juggernauts exist on their roster.

Cody Bellinger holds all the cards after his rebound 2023 campaign

Had the Blue Jays extended an offer to Bellinger last year, MLB's only Canadian team would have found themselves in a much better position to nail down the former MVP. However, it will now come down to money. After his strong season, Bellinger has the power to demand the sum that he wants. Now, it will be between the Cubs and Jays to see if Bellinger's figure is something they are willing to entertain.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.