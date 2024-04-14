Cole Tucker Update: LA Angels sign former Pirates outfielder to minor league contract

After failing to make the Seattle Mariners roster over Spring Training, outfielder Cole Tucker has signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

The player's transactions page on MLB.com was updated on Saturday to reflect his move as he continues his efforts to make his way back to the majors. Tucker had a decent spell with the Colorado Rockies last season, alternating between the majors and the minors. Although this year he will test his luck in LA.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cole Tucker was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2014 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2019. Over the next three seasons, he played several positions for the Pirates, frequently moving in and out of their lineup.

Ultimately, he was designated for assignment in May 2022 and subsequently claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, his time there was short-lived, and he became a free agent at the end of 2022.

In 2023, Tucker signed a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies and made three major league appearances before being DFA'd for the second time in September.

This year, he signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners' and attended their camp during the preseason. However, he failed to make the roster and was released last month. He has now landed with the Halos, where he will continue his pursuit of major league action.

Will Cole Tucker's defensive versatility earn him a call-up to the majors with the Angels?

At 28 years old, Cole Tucker has spent a considerable amount of time moving in and out of major league spots in multiple MLB organizations. He has experience playing in almost every position in defense and also put up decent numbers last season.

Although it was not enough to keep him on the Colorado Rockies roster, he will be eager to prove that he can replicate that form with the Los Angeles Angels. It remains to be seen if he can impress in the minors and set himself up for a return to the majors, especially in the case of an injury to a roster player.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.